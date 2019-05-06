Support PJW in the Fightback Against Censorship


Facebook and the mainstream media are trying to silence me by falsely labeling me an “extremist”.

Conservatives and anyone who challenges the leftist orthodoxy are being deplatformed.

People have asked how they can support me.

I have created a SubscribeStar at https://www.subscribestar.com/paul-joseph-watson

The fight back against censorship requires resources.

I appreciate you having my back more than ever.

Please consider giving a small amount here if you wish to protect my voice from being silenced.

Or if you prefer, you can make a one time Paypal donation here.

Also, it’s imperative that you sign up for my free newsletter here so we can stay in touch.


