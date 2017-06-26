Supreme Court Allows Trump's Travel Ban to Partially Take Effect

The Supreme Court agreed Monday to let portions of President Donald Trump’s travel ban executive order take effect, partially reviving the controversial directive after a string of lower court defeats.

The court will hear arguments on the ban — which denied visas to citizens of six majority Muslim countries and paused admission of refugees from across the globe — and in the meantime, it limited the directive’s impact on foreigners with clear ties to individuals, businesses or organizations in the United States.

The high court’s action Monday means parts of the order Trump re-issued in March will go into effect until the justices decide on the legality of the measure. Arguments before the justices are expected to take place in October.

Trump billed his directive, which was re-written to make it easier to defend than an initial, broader version in January, as a common-sense precaution against terrorism. But critics contend it’s a thinly-veiled version of the “Muslim ban” Trump promoted during his campaign for the White House.

