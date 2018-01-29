Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg to Skip Trump’s State of the Union

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will not be in attendance at President Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday evening.

The Clinton-appointed justice will be giving a talk at Roger Williams University in Rhode Island, that was planned back in August, the Providence Journal reported.

Despite speculation that Ginsburg, 84, would be announcing her retirement, she claimed that she is not stepping down anytime soon, adding that she would do her job at “full steam.”

The eldest Supreme Court justice has signaled she does not intend to slow down in her current role either—Ginsburg has hired law clerks through June 2020, months before the next presidential election.

Read more