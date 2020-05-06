Supreme Court: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized for Benign Gallbladder Condition

The Supreme Court announced Tuesday evening that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, underwent a non-surgical procedure for acute cholecystitis, a benign gallbladder condition, earlier today.

Ginsburg received treatment at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, and is now resting comfortably, said the high court. She is scheduled to participate in Wednesday’s arguments via teleconference.

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent non-surgical treatment for acute cholecystitis, a benign gallbladder condition, this afternoon at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland,” the Supreme Court said in a statement.


“Following oral arguments on Monday, the Justice underwent outpatient tests at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., that confirmed she was suffering from a gallstone that had migrated to her cystic duct, blocking it and causing an infection. The Justice is resting comfortably and plans to participate in the oral argument teleconference tomorrow morning remotely from the hospital. She expects to stay in the hospital for a day or two.”

The announcement comes after Ginsburg was hospitalized at Johns Hopkins Hospital for two nights with the chills and a fever in late November.

