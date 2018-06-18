Supreme Court Sidesteps Gerrymandering Case - Needs More Evidence

Image Credits: Phil Roeder, Flickr.

The Supreme Court declined Monday to overturn Wisconsin’s heavily gerrymandered legislative districts, saying the plaintiffs didn’t do enough to prove they had standing to bring the lawsuit.

The decision amounts to a punt on one of the most closely-watched cases of the year, leaving for another day the big questions of how much partisanship is allowed when legislatures draw their maps.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., writing for the court, said it wasn’t enough to claim that Wisconsin’s districts were drawn to favor one party or another. The plaintiffs needed to prove they individually were unable to vote for a credible candidate of their choice because of the gerrymander.

