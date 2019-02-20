The Supreme Court is taking an interest in a case challenging New Jersey’s strict concealed carry restrictions.

The nation’s highest court has asked New Jersey officials to respond to a legal challenge by concealed carry applicant who police say “does not have a justifiable need to carry a gun” despite managing an ATM business, according to court documents.

“While the move is not a guarantee that the Supreme Court will agree to hear the appeal, the fact that the court is requiring NJ to take a position on ANJRPC’s request is significant, and signals that the court is not willing to take any action without first hearing from both sides,” announced the Association of New Jersey Rifle & Pistol Clubs.

According to the filings, the applicant, Thomas Rogers, meets all the requirements under New Jersey state law to obtain a permit, but police are claiming he “cannot show evidence of a direct or specific threat to his life” even though Rogers makes a living servicing ATMs in high-crime areas and has been robbed at gunpoint in the past.

Other states have also taken an interest in the case; Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, joined by 22 other states, filed a a supporting brief last month urging the high court to take up the case.

“The 26-page amicus brief filed by Brnovich argues that the vast majority of the country — some 42 states — use ‘shall-issue’ permitting standards while New Jersey’s more restrictive practice subjectively restricts law-abiding citizens from carrying a gun outside their home, even if they meet the eligibility requirements to do so,” reported Guns.com.



Carpe Donktum was recently retweeted by President Trump, however that tweet was banned due to a musical copyright violation. Carpe Donktum joins Owen to discuss making meme magic about America in 2019.