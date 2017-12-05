Supreme Court Takes Up Dispute Over Wedding Cake For Gay Couple

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — Hairstylists, jewelers, chefs, florists, invitation designers and makeup artists were all part of the discussion at the Supreme Court as the justices took up the case of a Colorado baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

The justices will decide if baker Jack Phillips violated an anti-discrimination law or if he was exercising his Constitutional rights to free speech and freedom of religion.

The argument was the first involving gay rights since the Supreme Court ruled in 2015 that states could not prevent same-sex couples from marrying.

Phillips, citing his religious beliefs, refused to make a cake for Dave Mullins’ and Charlie Craig’s wedding back in 2012.

