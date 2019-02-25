Supreme Court to Decide if World War I Memorial 'Peace Cross' Can Stand

The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments next week on whether the World War I Bladensburg, Maryland memorial, known as the “Peace Cross,” should survive or be torn down in what could be a landmark First Amendment case that could impact memorials across the country.

In 2014, atheists filed a lawsuit claiming the memorial’s design violates the First Amendment, is “offensive,” and should be altered, moved, or destroyed. The 4th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled the cross violates the Establishment clause in the Constitution, which prohibits the government establishment of religion.

First Liberty Institute and Jones Day are jointly representing The American Legion against the American Humanist Association in the monumental “church and state” case scheduled for February 27.

