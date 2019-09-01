Surge Of Psychotic Violence Shows The Zombie Apocalypse Is Already Here

The controlled demolition of Western civilization through globalist subversion is already taking place, evidenced by a recent surge of senseless, even psychotic, acts of violence in America over the last several days.

Alex Jones explains in the above report how these more frequently-occuring “zombie” attacks are part of the globalist-engineered clash of societies.

Here’s several examples from only the last week.

Female stranger randomly stabs 3-year-old boy in the face in Georgia

A woman was filmed Thursday stabbing a young boy in the face in Tbilisi, Georgia, before turning the knife on the boy’s family.

She now faces 10 years in prison.

Naked triple-murder suspect chases police, attacks stranger in Virginia

Last week, 18-year-old Matthew Thomas Bernard, emerged from the woods wearing no clothing after allegedly murdering his sister, mother, and baby nephew, running towards officers while at the same time attacking a groundskeeper at a Baptist church.

Bernard faces three charges of first-degree murder and is under suicide watch.

Female drug addict bites tries to hijack car, bites Uber driver in Atlanta.

A “zombie” woman attacked an Uber driver while he was dropping off a customer — jumping on and ransacking his car before she bit him while he tried to stop her from hijacking his vehicle.

This all while bystanders simply filmed the nightmarish encounter.

Alex Jones exposes the elite globalist desire to dominate and exterminate humanity.