Kaitlin Bennett tries to get Democrat protesters to explain what Trump did to deserve impeachment.

Not surprisingly, the uninformed leftists have absolutely no clue what they’re talking about, but they hit the streets to protest nevertheless.

Warning: Listening to their answers may actually lower your IQ.

