Surprise! EU Report Declares UN Migration Pact Legally Binding After All

Internal documents reveal that Brussels plans to incorporate the controversial UN migration pact into the EU’s legal framework “through the back door”, Austria and Hungary have warned.

Earlier this week, Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl told Brussels the government was opposed to a report by the European Commission’s Legal Service declaring that the UN compact should have legally binding consequences for every EU member state including those which withdrew from the agreement. The compact describes mass migration as “inevitable, necessary and desirable”.

As an increasing number of countries, including a handful of EU member states, began to have doubts about the UN compact in the weeks and months leading up to its signing in December last year, figures including Germany’s Angela Merkel insisted to its opponents that the document was non-binding, while media outlets attacked any suggestion to the contrary as “far-right conspiracy theory”.

Given these repeated assurances from key European figures, Kneissl told local media she was “astonished” to discover the document showing the Commission had apparently reversed its previous stance that the pact was non-binding.

