Surprising Recycling Mistakes Most People Make Daily

Image Credits: Simon Greig / Flickr.

In the U.S., nearly 260 million tons of municipal solid waste (MSW) are generated annually.

Nearly 90 million tons of this MSW are recycled or composted, for a recycling rate of close to 35 percent.

It’s a good start, but there’s clearly room for improvement, especially because many of the items Americans throw in their recycling bins are not actually recyclable.

Many people toss questionable items in their bins hoping to give them a shot at being recycled, but the reality is that certain non-recyclable items will only be tossed into the trash bin at the recycling center.

