Surrounded by security barriers, Kamala Harris attacks border walls

Sen. Kamala Harris is against the “immoral” border wall, unless it’s used to keep her safe.

On Sunday, the California Democrat held an event in Oakland to announce her candidacy for president — but there was something very interesting about it.

CNN reporter Maeve Reston, who was covering the event, uploaded a video to Twitter showing that Harris used several large fences and barriers to keep people away from her.

“Because of security the streets are blocked off around the @KamalaHarris rally but the crowds are filling the streets beyond in Oakland,” Reston wrote in her tweet.

How about that: Harris is against President Donald Trump’s wall along America’s southern border, but she supports one when it comes to keeping her safe.

On one hand, she described fences as being evil and attacked children being in “cages.” And on the other, she literally had people in cages and behind fences while she boasted about herself.

“When we have leaders who bully and attack and undermine our democracy — democratic institutions, that is not our America![cheers and applause] When white supremacists march and murder in Charlottesville or massacre innocent worshipers in a Pittsburgh synagogue, that is not our America!” Harris said in a video clip uploaded by Grabien’s Tom Elliot.



“When we have children in cages, crying for their mothers and fathers, don’t you dare call that border security. That is human rights abuse!” she added.

Harris went on to promise “free” goodies for everyone.

“I’m running to fight for an America where the economy works for working people. I am running to declare, once and for all, that health care is a fundamental right, and to deliver that right with ‘Medicare for All.’ To declare education is a fundamental right, and we will guarantee that right with universal pre-k and debt-free college,” she said.

“Folks, on the subject of transnational gangs, let’s be perfectly clear: The president’s medieval vanity project is not going to stop them,” Harris claimed.

“When we have children in cages, crying for their mothers and fathers, don’t you dare call that border security,” Harris said. “That’s a human rights abuse.”

The California progressive then detailed her slogan “For The People,” which is weirdly the same phrase used by Morgan and Morgan, a large personal injury law firm.

Harris’ campaign slogan “For the People” was alluded to in her speech as to what it meant to her.

“‘For the People’ meant fighting for a more fair criminal justice system at the height of the war on drugs by creating a first-of-its-kind initiative to allow first-time offenders to get skills and job training instead of jail time — at a time when reentry and prevention and redemption were not in the vocabulary or mindset of most district attorneys,” Harris said.

Harris’ main talking point was that she is against the wall — unless it’s for her — because it will protect lives, communities, and wages of working class Americans.