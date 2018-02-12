Surveillance Footage Captures Moment Russian Plane Crashed, Killing 71

Image Credits: Screenshot.

A deadly plane crash in Russia Sunday that left 71 people dead was captured on surveillance footage which appeared to show the moment the An-148 crashed in a ball of fire just minutes after it took off.

From a distance, the security video showed the moment Saratov Airlines Flight 703 plunged into a field nearly 25 miles out from Domodedovo Airport, where it had taken off from only moments before.

The Antonov An-148 regional jet disappeared from radar about 12 miles southeast of the airport, according to flight-tracking website Flightradar24. A plane can disappear from radar when it gets too close to the ground to reflect radar signals.

Read more


Related Articles

Hackers Hit Winter Olympics During Opening Ceremony

Hackers Hit Winter Olympics During Opening Ceremony

World News
Comments
"We Will Take Lives": Brexit MP Receives Death Threat Letter

“We Will Take Lives”: Brexit MP Receives Death Threat Letter

World News
Comments

EU official says migrant ghettos will become ‘a nuclear bomb in the future’

World News
Comments

Sweden wants to deport American student while giving jihadis housing and benefits

World News
Comments

Report: 71 Killed In Moscow Region Passenger Plane Crash

World News
Comments

Comments