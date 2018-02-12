Surveillance Footage Captures Moment Russian Plane Crashed, Killing 71

A deadly plane crash in Russia Sunday that left 71 people dead was captured on surveillance footage which appeared to show the moment the An-148 crashed in a ball of fire just minutes after it took off.

From a distance, the security video showed the moment Saratov Airlines Flight 703 plunged into a field nearly 25 miles out from Domodedovo Airport, where it had taken off from only moments before.

The Antonov An-148 regional jet disappeared from radar about 12 miles southeast of the airport, according to flight-tracking website Flightradar24. A plane can disappear from radar when it gets too close to the ground to reflect radar signals.

