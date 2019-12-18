Surveillance Footage of Epstein's First Suicide Attempt Goes Missing

Surveillance footage showing Jeffrey Epstein’s first alleged suicide attempt has “gone missing.”

On July 23, Epstein was sharing a cell with Nick Tartaglione when the disgraced sex trafficker apparently tried to hang himself. Epstein subsequently claimed that Tartaglione, a former cop accused of killing four people in a botched drug deal, had tried to kill him.

However, when Tartaglione’s lawyer requested surveillance footage from the cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, he was told it had disappeared.

“We asked for all the video and photographic evidence to be preserved, specifically this surveillance video. Now it’s gone,” said Attorney Bruce Barket.

“I don’t know the details of how it was lost or destroyed or why it wasn’t retained when it should have been,” he added.

Remember; There are no conspiracies and you can trust the authorities and the mainstream media.

Also, Epstein didn’t kill himself.

