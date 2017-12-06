Survey: 63% of Trump Supporters Believe Media Are an 'Enemy of The People'

A new survey by the Poynter Institute and YouGov on trust in the media shows that 63% of Trump supporters agree with the president that the media are an “enemy of the people,” and nearly half — 44% — of Americans in general believe the news media “fabricate stories about President Trump more than once in a while.”

You’re Fake News! The 2017 Poynter Media Trust Survey was released on Nov. 29. According to the report’s executive summary, the survey is designed “to gauge the public’s support for the media in these difficult times.”

“Encouragingly, we find that the public supports the press, albeit weakly,” states the report. “However, this result masks dramatic polarization in media attitudes. Specifically, we show that Republicans and Trump supporters have far more negative attitudes toward the press than Democrats and Trump opponents, especially among respondents with high levels of political knowledge.”

“Republicans and Trump supporters are also far more likely to endorse extreme claims about media fabrication, to describe journalists as an enemy of the people, and to support restrictions on press freedom,” said the executive summary.”

