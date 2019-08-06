Survey: Almost a Quarter of Millennials Say They Have No Friends

A new survey reveals that almost a quarter of millennials say they have no friends while 30% say they are always or often lonely.

22% of millennials (aged 23 – 38) surveyed by YouGov said they had no friends while less than a third say they have at least 10 friends.

27% of millennials said they had no “close friends” while 22 per cent of GenXers said the same.

30 per cent of millennials said they “always or often feel lonely” compared to 20 per cent of GenXers.

As we reported yesterday, young people are also feeling increasingly alienated and atomized.

A poll conducted by Yakult UK found that a staggering 89 per cent of young people aged 18-29 feel their lives are meaningless and without purpose.

