More than half of Americans expect to receive a sizable tax refund this filing season, according to the results of TD Ameritrade’s annual tax investment sentiment survey.

An online survey of 1,006 American adult investors found 53% of respondents expect a refund of between $500 and $2,500 – a 5% increase from last year, according to TD Ameritrade.

Conversely, 26% of respondents say they expect to owe the government money after filing their taxes.

