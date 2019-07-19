Survey: Number One Career Choice For American Kids is to be YouTubers, For Chinese Kids It's an Astronaut

A new study by Harris found that the number one career choice for American kids is to become a YouTuber, while the number one choice for Chinese children is to become an astronaut.

Participants were asked, “What do you want to be when you grow up?”

29% of American kids said they wanted to become a YouTuber, while 30% of children in the UK said the same thing.

However, in China, 56% wanted to become an astronaut while only 18% wanted to become a YouTuber.

American kids want to be youtubers, and the Chinese kids want to be astronauts. pic.twitter.com/HY2MBDG8wD — Andrew Chen (@andrewchen) July 17, 2019

The reality is that just like kids who aspire to be rappers, while anyone can technically be a YouTuber, the chances of success are minimal.

While no one is comparing making videos to working on an oil rig, the sheer workload it takes to establish a platform on YouTube is monumental.

Some would argue that wanting to become an astronaut is even more optimistic, but at least Chinese kids are striving towards something more worthwhile.

The results indicate that western societies are fundamentally broken in that being a YouTuber is so coveted, while Chinese kids are more more cerebrally aspirational in their goals.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

There is a war on free speech. Without your support, my voice will be silenced.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————