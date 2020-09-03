Survey: Two in Five New Yorkers Want to Leave the City

A new survey has found that two in five New Yorkers want to leave the city, citing concerns over the faltering COVID economy and violent crime.

The survey, carried out by the Manhattan Institute, found that 22 per cent think the anemic economy is the biggest issue affecting the city while 21 per cent are concerned about crime and public safety.

Figures show that shootings have doubled and murders are up 50 per cent on the same period last year. This all unfolded after Mayor Bill De Blasio celebrated emptying out New York prisons to protect inmates from coronavirus.

“The survey found that two in five New Yorkers say that they would leave the city if they had the ability to live anywhere they wanted,” reports Fox 5.

There was also a 44% increase in home sales in the suburbs compared to the same time period last year as people flee for bigger homes in safer areas.

The sentiment is reflected in demand experienced by removal companies, which is off the charts.

“Long lines were seen outside of a number of U-Haul stations in the neighborhood across Saturday and Sunday, with moving vehicles lining residential streets and discarded furniture stacked on sidewalks left by locals seeking pastures new,” reported the Daily Mail.

As we document in the video below, with the economy on its knees, trash-strewn streets, violent crime soaring and people now working remotely from home, there’s literally no reason to live in a big city anymore and people are fleeing in droves.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

ALERT!

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch.

I need you to sign up for my free newsletter here.

Also, I urgently need your financial support here.

———————————————————————————————————————

The Everyday Essentials Sale is now live! Get up to 60% off the hottest items!