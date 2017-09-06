Survey: White Christians Are Now a Minority of US Population

Image Credits: USMC | Wiki.

The share of Americans who identify as white and Christian has dropped below 50 percent, a transformation fueled by immigration and by growing numbers of people who reject organized religion altogether, according to a new survey released Wednesday.

Christians overall remain a large majority in the U.S., at nearly 70 percent of Americans. However, white Christians, once predominant in the country’s religious life, now comprise only 43 percent of the population, according to the Public Religion Research Institute, or PRRI, a polling organization based in Washington.

Four decades ago, about eight in 10 Americans were white Christians.

