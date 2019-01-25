Survivor Of Muslim Groomer Was Raped Daily

An Australian woman who was lured to Pakistan by the false promise of a lavish life with the man of her dreams was instead locked up, beaten and used as a sex slave for months.

Lara Hall, 30, became the victim of a predatory online groomer who raped her repeatedly over several months and kept her locked up in squalor.

When she managed to contact the Australian commission in Pakistan she claimed she was met with a ‘lacklustre’ response and offered only limited advice.

Describing her ‘living nightmare’ to Daily Mail Australia, Ms Hall said she was groomed by a man called Sajjad, who promised her a lavish life in a Spanish-style villa in Lahore.

Her nightmarish experiences started from a chance meeting in 2013.

Ms Hall, having completed a law degree at the University of Notre Dame and working in a prestigious position, struck up a friendship on a train with a Pakistani woman called Rhianna in 2013.

