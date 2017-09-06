Susan Rice Meets with House Intel Committee on Capitol Hill

Image Credits: Obama White House / Flickr.

Former national security adviser Susan Rice is meeting privately Wednesday with the House Intelligence Committee, Fox News has learned, in the latest Capitol Hill session involving an Obama administration official.

Rice was expected to face questions in closed session about Russia and the unmasking controversy. The sit-down comes after she attended a similar private session in July with staffers on the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Some lawmakers have made clear they want to hear more from Obama administration officials, especially Rice, over their potential role in “unmasking” the identities of Trump associates from intelligence reports last year.

