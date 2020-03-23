Susan Rice Retweets Call To Remove Trump From Office Over Coronavirus

Former National Security Adviser to the Obama administration Susan Rice retweeted a call to remove President Trump from office using the 25th Amendment over his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Let that sink in.

Rice retweeted remarks by MSNBC contributor and former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks, who accused Trump of endangering Americans by failing to provide enough medical equipment to healthcare workers.

“I’m over 70 and won’t be able to sleep tonight after reading this. Trump is in the way of getting enough equipment to save lives. We cannot wait until November. Resignarion (sic) or 25th Amendment now,” she wrote Monday.

This comes as Democrats twice blocked a bipartisan emergency economic stimulus bill aimed at providing relief for small businesses and individuals affected by the coronavirus outbreak because it didn’t contain enough far-left pork.

The Democrats are once again trying to forcibly remove a duly-elected president, this time amidst the most serious national crisis since 9/11 — during an election year.

