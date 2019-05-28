Suspect Behind Lyon Parcel Bomb Attack is an Illegal Migrant From Algeria

The suspect behind a parcel bomb attack in Lyon, France that injured 13 people has been named as Mohamed Hickem M., a 24-year-old illegal immigrant from Algeria.

Authorities say that the motive for the attack remains unknown and they have not uncovered any links to Islamism.

Police say Hickem constructed the IED and left it outside a bakery on Friday. The parcel contained the explosive substance TATP and was packed with ball bearings and screws to inflict maximum damage.

However, the bomb only packed a “relatively weak explosive charge” and didn’t have enough force to kill anyone. The youngest victim was an 8-year-old girl who suffered superficial injuries.

Hickem moved to France with his family two years ago but became an illegal migrant when his temporary visa expired and his application for a student visa was rejected.

Interior minister Christophe Castaner said that he was in “no doubt” that Hickem was the author of the attack and that he “certainly” intended to kill. The suspect is refusing to co-operate.

More than 250 people have been killed by Islamic terrorists in France since 2015.

Mark Zuckerberg hates it when you share this article on Facebook.

———————————————————————————————————————

There is a war on free speech. Without your support, my voice will be silenced.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————