Suspect In Custody After Fatal Shooting At Austin BLM Protest

According to Axios, Austin police have detained a suspect in the shooting.

UPDATE: Police have just confirmed they have detained a suspect after one person was fatally shot during the protest in Austin, Texas — Axios (@axios) July 26, 2020

* * *

A protester in downtown Austin is dead following a Saturday night shooting, according to local station KXAN.

The incident, filmed by journalist Hiram Gilberto and broadcast via Facebook Live, shows BLM protesters marching into an intersection at Congress Avenue and East 6th Street just after 10 p.m. when some type of altercation occurs before several shots can be heard in quick succession.

A woman who appears to be an acquaintance of the deceased protester, who she identified as Garrett – the husband and sole caretaker of a quadriplegic woman named Whitney. The woman says Garrett was on his 50th day of protesting.

“A car drove up, and he shot Garrett,” she says, through tears.

Witness explains what she saw: pic.twitter.com/DfkpqPTFk0 — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) July 26, 2020

Austin-Travis County EMS said they responded to an incident near East 6th Street and Congress Avenue around 9:52 p.m. According to ACTEMS officials, the call initially came in as a shooting with multiple victims. According to KXAN, Austin PD is expected to give a press conference Saturday night.

Our Christmas in July sale is now live! Get up to 60% off on our hottest products today!