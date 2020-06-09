Suspect in Murder of California Cop Made Pro-Antifa, Anti-Police Posts on Facebook

Image Credits: Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office/Facebook.

The suspect in the murder of a sheriff’s deputy in California last weekend posted several comments on Facebook critical of police and their responses to Black Lives Matter protests, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

As the Associated Press noted last week, “Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller, 38, was shot and killed in Ben Lomond, an unincorporated area near Santa Cruz, Santa Cruz County Sheriff Jim Hart said. A second deputy was injured, and a third officer from the California Highway Patrol was shot in his hand, Hart said.”

The suspect is U.S. Air Force Sgt. Steven Carrillo, who was allegedly caught on surveillance video with a weapon during the encounter.

The Chronicle added Monday that while investigators have not yet concluded that Carillo had an anti-police motive, he posted several times on Facebook in defense of Antifa and against police actions in Black Lives Matter protests:

