Suspect Tries to Steal Car with Toddlers in Back Seat, Gets Shot in Head by Mother

A suspect allegedly tried to steal a car with two toddlers in the back seat on July 4 and ended up hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the head.

WTSP reports that the mother was out of the car at a Shell station south of Dallas, Texas, around 10 pm when the suspect allegedly jumped into the vehicle and begin to take off. The mother jumped into the passenger seat and begged him not to take the car but he refused her request. The mother then reached into the glove compartment, pulled out a handgun, and shot the suspect in the head.

The mother said, “I’m not a killer but I do believe in defending what’s mine.” She added, “I hope that woke him up.”

