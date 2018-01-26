Suspected Boko Haram attacker arrested in Germany

A 27-year-old Nigerian man suspected of being a member of Boko Haram and killing people in Nigeria during attacks on schools and a village has been arrested in Germany, the federal prosecutor said on Friday.

The man, named as Amaechi Fred O., was detained on Wednesday in Bavaria and a day later a judge issued an arrest warrant and ordered that he be remanded in custody, the chief federal prosecutor said in a statement.

“He is strongly suspected of being a member of the foreign terrorist organization Boko Haram,” the statement said.

