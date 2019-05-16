Suspected Child Snatcher Arrested After Brazen, Broad Daylight Kidnap in McDonald’s

A woman suspected of abducting a 4-year-old child at a McDonald’s restaurant Tuesday in Los Angeles has been arrested.

On Wednesday, LAPD released surveillance footage from inside the restaurant which showed a woman approach a small boy, before she picks him up and walks out the door with him.

“As the suspect attempted to get into a parked vehicle, she was stopped by a witness and fled the area on foot, police said,” reports Storyful.

LAPD caught up with the woman, identified as Maralyn Ramos, and charged her with kidnapping.

Police believe Ramos is the same woman who reportedly tried to walk off with another child in the area the next day.

“The second boy was walking with a family member at 11:15 am when the suspect approached, pulled his hand, and attempted to walk away. Again, she was stopped by a witness and fled, police said.”


Related Articles

Boy Who Wrote To Trump Overjoyed After President Writes Back

Boy Who Wrote To Trump Overjoyed After President Writes Back

Hot News
Comments
UK Police Force Ridiculed For Confiscating a Spoon

UK Police Force Ridiculed For Confiscating a Spoon

Hot News
Comments

Gay, Liberal Atheist Stephen Fry Labeled a “White Supremacist” For Using the OK Hand Sign

Hot News
Comments

Did YouTube Ban American Flag Emojis?

Hot News
Comments

Download Now: Classic Infowars Desktop Backgrounds for Your Mac or PC

Hot News
Comments

Comments