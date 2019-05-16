Suspected Child Snatcher Arrested After Brazen, Broad Daylight Kidnap in McDonald’s

A woman suspected of abducting a 4-year-old child at a McDonald’s restaurant Tuesday in Los Angeles has been arrested.

On Wednesday, LAPD released surveillance footage from inside the restaurant which showed a woman approach a small boy, before she picks him up and walks out the door with him.

UPDATE: The suspect has been identified as Maralyn Ramos and arrested in the area of Agatha and San Pedro Street.

She was booked for 207(A) PC-Kidnapping and her bail is $100,000. We appreciate the community’s help in spreading the word so quickly. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) May 16, 2019

“As the suspect attempted to get into a parked vehicle, she was stopped by a witness and fled the area on foot, police said,” reports Storyful.

LAPD caught up with the woman, identified as Maralyn Ramos, and charged her with kidnapping.

Police believe Ramos is the same woman who reportedly tried to walk off with another child in the area the next day.

“The second boy was walking with a family member at 11:15 am when the suspect approached, pulled his hand, and attempted to walk away. Again, she was stopped by a witness and fled, police said.”