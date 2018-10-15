'Suspicious Letter' Sent to Republican Senator Prompts Hazmat Response

Law enforcement was dispatched to investigate a “suspicious letter” Monday sent to the home of Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME).

Bangor PD Bangor fire have closed down Hayward street investigating a possible threat to Senator Susan Collins pic.twitter.com/mmVdY2C4BY — David Simpson (@vidmandave) October 15, 2018

According to the Bangor Daily News, the West Broadway home was blocked off throughout the afternoon and surrounded by fire and hazmat units.

The Bangor Police Department’s public information officer, Sgt. Wade Betters, released few details but noted that the public was not believed to be in any danger.

“Members of our Criminal Investigation Division are currently on scene and the investigation is ongoing,” Better said. “The Bangor Fire Department and a HAZMAT team from Orono, Maine, are assisting the investigation.”

Annie Clark, a spokeswoman for Collins, said the senator was not home at the time of the incident but that her husband was.

“Her husband is at the house now, and she’s on her way home,” Clark said.

The case, the Bangor police added, would likely be handed over at some point to the Capitol Police.

While the contents of the letter remain unknown, the incident follows Collins’ vote earlier this month in support of then-Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Republicans have increasingly been targeted with everything from doxxing to acts of violence in recent months.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) recently expressed concern over the political rhetoric from fellow lawmakers, arguing that certain statements could lead to someone getting killed.

“I really worry that someone is going to be killed and that those who are ratcheting up the conversation… they have to realize that they bear some responsibility if this elevates to violence,” Paul said in a recent interview.

Paul also recalled being assaulted late last year by a neighbor and the 2017 shooting at a softball practice for Republicans.