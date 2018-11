Alex Jones breaks down the outrageous comments made by California Democrat Eric Swalwell, where he threatened gun owners with nuclear weapons should they refuse to surrender their firearms to the government, and explains how these remarks encapsulate the globalists’ arrogant and bloodthirsty mindset against every day Americans.

