A state government employee in Montana resigned last week over a request to work on a subpoena from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, saying he has a moral obligation not to help the agency.

Jordan Dyrdahl-Roberts, a legal secretary for the Montana Department of Labor and Industry, announced on Twitter last Wednesday that he chose to give his two weeks notice rather than help process ICE subpoenas about state employers and their workers, which he said could be used to “hunt down” and “deport” illegal immigrants.

Hey, y’all remember @julibriskman. Flipped off trump and then got fired for it. She started a gofundme for me. I’m super humbled to be getting support from such a cool person who also has had their life get weird really fast. https://t.co/iCzWIXBeVz — Jordon Dyrdahl-Roberts (@dyrbert) February 9, 2018

I’ve got a toddler, an underemployed wife in grad school & two cats. There’s about $900 in my checking account. — Jordon Dyrdahl-Roberts (@dyrbert) February 8, 2018

Dyrdahl-Roberts, who has worked for the department since 2011, first learned from one of the attorneys with whom he works that he would likely have to start processing subpoenas from ICE soon.

