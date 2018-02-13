A state government employee in Montana resigned last week over a request to work on a subpoena from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, saying he has a moral obligation not to help the agency.

Jordan Dyrdahl-Roberts, a legal secretary for the Montana Department of Labor and Industry, announced on Twitter last Wednesday that he chose to give his two weeks notice rather than help process ICE subpoenas about state employers and their workers, which he said could be used to “hunt down” and “deport” illegal immigrants.

Dyrdahl-Roberts, who has worked for the department since 2011, first learned from one of the attorneys with whom he works that he would likely have to start processing subpoenas from ICE soon.

