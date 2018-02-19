Swamp Drains Itself: Top GOP Donor Al Hoffman Jr. Says He Won't 'Write Another Check' Without Gun Ban

It’s always nice when the swamp drains itself.
From The Hill:
A top GOP donor in Florida is threatening to withhold contributions to candidates and political groups that do not get behind a ban on assault weapons, The New York Times reported.
In an email to half a dozen Republican leaders on Saturday, Florida-based real estate developer Al Hoffman Jr. decried the rash of mass shootings that has roiled the U.S. for years, and demanded that GOP politicians take action.
“I will not write another check unless they all support a ban on assault weapons,” Hoffman wrote in the email, according to the Times. “Enough is enough!”
Among those who received the email were Florida Gov. Rick Scott and former Gov. Jeb Bush.
Al Hoffman Jr. bankrolled Jeb Bush to the tune of $1 million dollars in the 2016 presidential election.
Hoffman cutting off crooks like Jeb Bush and Marco Rubio is a great thing.
In an interview with the Times, Hoffman, a former ambassador to Portugal, said that he had reached the “end of the road” in his support for candidates who refused to back tighter gun laws.
“For how many years now have we been doing this — having these experiences of terrorism, mass killings — and how many years has it been that nothing’s been done?” Hoffman. “It’s the end of the road for me.”
Glad to hear it, please turn in your Republican membership card and join the Democratic Party where you belong.