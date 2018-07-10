Sweden: 44% of children in primary schools in large cities have a migrant background

Image Credits: Frankie Fouganthin / Wikimedia Commons.

The number of people with migrant backgrounds in Sweden is increasing rapidly, as new research shows. Around 44% of children in primary schools in urban areas do not have Swedish as their first language.

Almost half of the children aged 7 to 16 in Sweden’s metropolitan areas speak a minority language. In the country as a whole, the percentage is 27.6 with 44.1 per cent in Stockholm, Gothenburg and Malmö.

“The Swedish hyper modernism is becoming increasingly supermaxed among the country’s children and adolescents, and Sweden is now one of the most multilingual countries in the western world,” researcher Tobias Hübinette writes in a blog.

Read more


Related Articles

Italy stops ship with migrants, turns up pressure on EU allies

Italy stops ship with migrants, turns up pressure on EU allies

World News
Comments
EU court says Jehovah's Witnesses must comply with data privacy laws in door-to-door preaching

EU court says Jehovah’s Witnesses must comply with data privacy laws in door-to-door preaching

World News
Comments

Sadiq Khan and Piers Morgan clash over Trump ‘baby’ balloon

World News
Comments

This Brave Mexican-American Woman Is Battling Anti-Trump Political Correctness

World News
Comments

UK Fire Rises: Vigilantes Attack Rape Gang Suspects

World News
Comments

Comments