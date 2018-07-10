Sweden: 44% of children in primary schools in large cities have a migrant background

The number of people with migrant backgrounds in Sweden is increasing rapidly, as new research shows. Around 44% of children in primary schools in urban areas do not have Swedish as their first language.

Almost half of the children aged 7 to 16 in Sweden’s metropolitan areas speak a minority language. In the country as a whole, the percentage is 27.6 with 44.1 per cent in Stockholm, Gothenburg and Malmö.

“The Swedish hyper modernism is becoming increasingly supermaxed among the country’s children and adolescents, and Sweden is now one of the most multilingual countries in the western world,” researcher Tobias Hübinette writes in a blog.

