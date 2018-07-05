Sweden: 64-Year-Old Man Convicted For Posting Cartoon That Made Fun of Islam

A 64-year-old Swedish man was convicted of hate speech after posting a cartoon to a private Facebook group that made fun of Islam.

The man added a comment under the image in which he asserted that Muslims were “pedophiles” and “must be stopped and (have) no access to Europe.”

The satirical image was drawn by cartoonist Jan-Erik Ander. It shows two Muslim men including one holding a pram with a child.

“Grandchild?” asks one of the men, to which the other responds, “No, this is my new wife!”

The joke is based on the factual premise that child marriage is routine in many Muslim societies and the fact that the Prophet Muhammad married a 6-year-old girl.

The man was reported to authorities by Näthats Examiner, a state funded organization that hunts down the identities of anonymous people who express “hate speech” online.

The man claimed he merely posted the image because he found it humorous, but was later charged for posting both the image and the comment underneath it.

According to the prosecutor, the 64-year-old, “Threatened or expressed disagreement with the public or other group of persons on the basis of race, color, national or ethnic origin or creed” because he suggested that pedophilia is “part of the religion of Islam.”

The man was convicted and has to pay a daily fine of 50 Swedish Krona a day for the next 60 days.

Sweden routinely prosecutes people who make jokes about or criticize Islam.

As we reported back in March, a 32-year-old woman from Gothenberg was interrogated by police, had her DNA taken and was subsequently imprisoned for the “crime” of sharing a joke meme about Islam on Facebook.

During the interrogation, authorities asked her about her thoughts on Sweden’s “multicultural society” and whether she had “something against Muslims”.

Another 60-year-old Swede faces up to two years in prison over a Facebook post in which he said Somalis typically have low IQs, despite this technically being correct.

Last year, a 70-year-old Swedish woman was prosecuted for hate speech for saying she saw migrants setting fire to cars, something that happens all the time in Sweden.

Swedish police officer Peter Springare is also under investigation for merely observing that “foreign-born offenders” are largely responsible for the country’s gang rape problem.

Last year, Sweden put YouTube star PewDiePie, their biggest export since Abba and Ikea furniture, on an official hate list.

A left wing group in the country is collecting social media posts and attempting to track down the authors for their “crimes of opinion.” The group has been mainly successful in exposing elderly people for “inciting hate” on social media.

Given this climate, it’s unsurprising that Sweden Democrats, the anti-mass immigration, anti-political correctness party, is currently number one in the polls ahead of the country’s election in September.

