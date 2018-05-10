Sweden: Afghan Migrant Who Raped 16-Year-Old Girl Gets Just Two Months Jail

An Afghan migrant who gang raped a 16-year-old girl with another “refugee” in Sweden was sentenced to just 2 months in jail.

The girl’s ordeal began when she invited two Afghan migrants to her home in Lomma while her parents were out shopping having met them via a friend.

As soon as they arrived at the house, the migrants began attacking her as the girl tried to fight them off. She frantically texted her parents, begging, “Come home now. Quickly. Before he rapes !!!! I mean it,” and “Hurry!!! I’m fainting!!”

However, one of the migrants pinned her down on the bed, tore off her clothes and brutally raped her. By the time her parents returned home, the migrants were gone. The victim was left covered with bruises and blisters.

The girl later told a court that during the assault, one of the migrants remarked, “I just came to f*ck you,” before he later “apologized” to her via text.

The perpetrators were subsequently handed incredibly light sentences by the Lund District Court, with one receiving two months in jail and the other 60 hours in youth detention.

The sentences were minor because the two migrants claimed to be 16 and 17-years-old, despite one of them having previously been judged by Sweden’s Migration Board to be an adult.

As BBC News reported in December, three quarters of migrants in Sweden claiming asylum as children were tested and deemed to be adults.

As we reported yesterday, leftists are unhappy that the Swedish National Council for Crime Prevention is likely going to restart the collection of statistics linking migration to crime for the first time in over a decade.

A study by the Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet found that 88 per cent of gang rapists in the Scandinavian country over the last six years have a migrant background.

Other figures show that migrants from Muslim-majority nations commit 84 per cent of “very violent” rapes in Sweden.

A private study of 4,142 rulings regarding sex-related crimes passed by 40 Swedish courts between 2012 and 2014 found that 95.6% of rapes were committed by men of foreign descent.

Two out of three rapes with aggravating circumstances were committed by newly arrived migrants or approved asylum seekers. Official crime statistics show that reported rapes have increased 34% in the last 10 years.

