Sweden Appoints Muslim Migrant Head of National Heritage Board

Sweden has appointed a Pakistani Muslim migrant as the head of its national heritage board, with the individual admitting that he hasn’t “read anything about cultural heritage”.

No, this is not a story out of the Onion.

Born in Lahore Pakistan, 44-year-old Qaisar Mahmood was appointed head of the Swedish National Heritage Board despite having no educational background or experience in history or archeology.

In an interview with Swedish publication Samhallsnytt, Mahmood admits he has “not read anything about cultural heritage”.

Mahmood has openly displayed hostility to Swedish heritage, telling a radio show that cultural traditions “hide hideous motives,” and expressing his intent to oppose Swedes who “want to protect the culture” and are resistant to change.

According to Robert Spencer, Mahmood has signaled his intent to use the position, “not to highlight and celebrate that heritage, but to downplay Sweden’s cultural heritage and history, and to create a false narrative that will help compel Swedes to accept mass Muslim migration,” and to “create the narrative” that will make Muslim migrants “part of something”.

Spencer cites another example of this which came to light last year.

Remember the fake news story about the Viking burial cloth bearing the word “Allah”? Last October, a Swedish researcher gained international headlines by claiming that burial costumes from Viking graves dating back to the ninth and tenth centuries had been found to be inscribed with the name “Allah.” The intent of this was obvious: to convince Swedes that Islam had always been a part of Sweden, all the way back to the days of the Vikings, and so they should not be concerned about the mass Muslim migration that was now bringing Sweden unprecedented rape and other crime rates. Islam has always been a part of Sweden! Stop opposing mass Muslim migration! The Viking burial cloths didn’t really feature the name “Allah” at all, as Stephennie Mulder, an associate professor of Medieval Islamic art and archaeology at the University of Texas at Austin, proved shortly thereafter, but by then the damage had been done. The idea had entered, however dimly, the popular consciousness: the Vikings were really Muslims. Islam is Swedish. Sweden was Islamic before it was Christian. The Muslim migrants are Swedes.

Mahmood’s background in identity politics and pushing multiculturalism make it clear that he has been appointed to brainwash Swedes via a radical re-interpretation of their own history, a chilling prospect but no surprise given that Sweden is now essentially an authoritarian far-left state.

As we have exhaustively documented, Sweden seems to be intent on obliterating itself.

Since accepting hundreds of thousands more Muslim migrants, violent crime and rapes have continued to rise. Figures show that around 92% of ‘severe’ sexual assaults committed by migrants.

The Scandinavian nation seems to be intent on ‘fixing’ its migrant rape problem by arresting and charging people who complain about it.

A 55-year-old Swedish man was recently put on trial and fined $1,265 for committing a “crime of opinion,” after he posted on Facebook that Muslims, “account for a lot of gang crime in Sweden and other violent stuff like rapes.”

Essentially, Sweden is prosecuting people for telling the truth, while brainwashing the rest of the population with post-modern politically correct fairy tales which promote “diversity” while relegating the country’s own historical heritage to a shameful footnote.

