Sweden: Church in Migrant Heavy Area Targeted With Explosion For Second Time

A church in a migrant-heavy area of Sweden was targeted for a second time by a loud bomb blast that woke up shocked residents in the middle of the night.

Police were called to the site of the Syrian Orthodox Church St. Afrem in Södertälje after residents reported hearing a huge explosion at 3am.

According to reports, authorities quickly concluded that a device had been detonated in a building adjacent to the church which is rented out as a party room.

Having established that there were no victims, the National Bomb Guard was called to carry out an investigation.

Police say the fact that this is the second time the church has been targeted – there was another explosion last fall – means there is probably “a motive against the church”.

Authorities said such attacks are difficult to investigate because “the perpetrators disappear quickly from the site”.

Sodertalje, a city 30 kilometers southwest of Stockholm, has a large immigrant population which was swelled by the most recent “refugee” wave. More than 50 per cent of the population now hail from migrant backgrounds.

According to a Radio Sweden report, Sodertalje received “the largest percentage of refugees and this in turn has caused major problems.”

As we highlighted yesterday, grenade attacks and deadly shootings in Sweden – concerns over which were once derided as a conspiracy theory by the media – now represent a “national emergency” according to a new report.

