Sweden: Court Refuses to Deport Migrant Who Raped Mentally Disabled Child Because He 'Felt Bad'

A court in Sweden has refused to deport an Afghan migrant who raped a 15-year-old mentally disabled girl for an hour and a half because he was in a “bad mood” about it afterwards and had suffered hardship in his home country.

Two migrants kidnapped and brutally raped the girl vaginally, orally and anally in the middle of winter in the Arlöv area of Sweden. The girl is now frightened of going outside and is petrified of men.

“If you kiss or fuck someone else, I will kill you,” the older migrant told the victim after the rape.

One of the culprits told authorities he was 15, thus avoiding prosecution, while the 18-year-old migrant was charged in May and was about to be deported and refused re-entry for 10 years.

As we previously reported, a study by the Swedish National Board of Medicines found that three out of four so-called child “refugees” are actually adults.

However, the older migrant avoided deportation on appeal because court authorities decided that he was in a “bad mental mood” and had suffered hardships in his home country of Afghanistan.

“According to the court, one must take into account that the rapist is “a young person who has recently reached the age of 18 years, has previously been unpunished, has a bad mental mood – with three suicide attempts in Sweden – and the security situation in Afghanistan is serious,” reports Fria Tider.

This is not the first time that migrants have avoided punishment for sexual assault because of people taking pity on them.

Back in 2015, we reported on the story of a Swedish woman who was raped by an Iraqi “refugee” on a train and initially refused to report the incident to police because she ‘felt sorry’ for her attacker.

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.