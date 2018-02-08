Sweden: Dental Hygienist Proves "Child Refugees” Are Actually Adults, Gets Fired

It appears as if Swedish authorities are determined to ensure that Sweden commits national and cultural suicide, as aren’t going to allow anything to turn them from this determination.

“Bernt tried to stop age-faking — lost his apartment,” translated from “Bernt försökte stoppa åldersfusket – kan förlora sin lägenhet,” Samhällsnytt, October 4, 2017 (thanks to Denny):

“A dental hygienist advised the Migration Board about “unaccompanied” adults — and was therefore kicked out of work. Now his entire family’s property can be confiscated by the region of Gotland, which has hired a star lawyer.”

