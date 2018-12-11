Sweden: Father arrested for beating burglar, who took his 7-year-old son hostage with a gun

A father of a 7-year-old boy in Malmö has been arrested for beating up a burglar who put a gun in the boy’s mouth.

The 45-year-old burglar broke into a flat in Malmö. He was confronted by the family who lives there, whereupon he grabbed one of the children, a 7-year-old. He then allegedly put his gun in the boy’s mouth.

When the child’s grandmother saw this, she screamed and managed to snatch the child. Then the boy’s father came into the room and the two men started fighting.

The father “flipped out” and hit the gunman so hard that he lost consciousness and suffered severe head injury, a source tells Aftonbladet.

