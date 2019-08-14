Sweden Finds Rapper A$AP Rocky Guilty of Assault

Image Credits: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.

A$AP Rocky has been found guilty of assault Wednesday by a Swedish Court, but the Grammy-winning artist will not face anymore jail time.

The 30-year-old rapper was handed a conditional sentence and ordered to a pay a total of 12,500 kronor ($1,307) in compensation after the court found the assault was not ‘of such a serious nature’ to warrant additional time behind bars.

Michael Campanella/Getty Images

A$AP, real name Rakim Mayers, had already been held in a Stockholm jail for a month after he and his bodyguards were accused of beating a 19-year-old Mustafa Jafari in the capital on June 30.

