Sweden: Green Party Suggests Confiscating Citizens' Homes to Give Them to Migrants

The Green Party in Sweden has suggested confiscating the homes of citizens and giving them to migrants if the property is deemed to be too large or if the owner has more than one residence.

Blogger Katerina Janouch reveals how the party wanted to introduce a new law which would allow “Municipalities to seize housing to give them refugees.”

Under the proposal, authorities would be able to “evacuate people who have too large housing,” for example “couples where the children moved home or cohabited where the partner has a residence elsewhere.”

Under any such legislation, homeowners wouldn’t even be compensated, whereas before the government would have had to pay them at least 125% market value.

After attracting controversy, the proposal was apparently withdrawn. A list of names of people who were liable to have their homes confiscated was also reportedly circulated, although in the article it’s not clear whether this occurred in Sweden or Norway.

The Green Party is by no means a fringe force in Swedish politics, being a minority member of the country’s coalition government.

Given such an absurd suggestion, is it really any surprise that liberal basketcase Sweden is basically one giant meme at this point?

Earlier this year, students in Spain were forced to leave their homes despite having paid their accommodation fees to make way for migrants who just arrived on the Aquarius rescue ship in Valencia.

Back in 2016, a hospital on the Italian island of Sardinia was ordered to kick out local patients in order to make way for migrants.

The German government also announced it would spend €600 million euros housing migrants in upmarket Berlin hotels at a cost of €18,000 per “refugee,” while the city’s 10,000 homeless population remained on the streets.

Earlier that year, an 80-year-old hotel owner was forced by police to house numerous migrants in his small guest house.

Video footage shows Luigi Fogli pleading with authorities as the African migrants take up residence.

“Do you want to put them in my apartment too?” Fogli cries as his protest falls on deaf ears.

