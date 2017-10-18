Sweden Hit With Wave of Attempted Bombings

Sweden has been hit with a wave of attempted bombings over the past week, highlighting again how the once peaceful nation is changing rapidly.

Last night, a powerful explosion ripped apart the entrance of Helsingborg police station.

Thankfully no one was harmed, but the country’s top police official, Dan Eliasson, called it “an attack against society.”

Central Norrköping was also placed on lockdown earlier this afternoon after a suspected bomb was found under a car.

On Friday, a “powerful detonation” occurred in an apartment block in Malmo, causing rocks to be thrown 80 meters away into the living room of a different building.

On Monday in another area of Malmo, a suspected bomb exploded in a car, although thankfully again no one was injured.

A sports arena in Luleå was also evacuated by police last Friday after a bomb threat.

At least some of the attempted bombings are almost certainly part of the turf war between rival migrant gangs that have blighted poor areas of major cities.

President Donald Trump was lambasted earlier this year for his “last night in Sweden” comment, only to be proven right the next night after riots hit Stockholm.

Since the country accepted hundreds of thousands of Muslim migrants, low level urban terrorism has become commonplace in Sweden, which has a number of infamous Islamic ghettos where police, ambulance workers, firefighters and journalists are attacked.

Aside from the country’s spiralling rape epidemic, violent crime is on the increase.

Earlier this year, Peter Springare, veteran police investigator and former deputy head of the division for serious crimes at the police in Örebro, made headlines after he wrote a Facebook post in which he detailed how the country was in “chaos” due to a never ending epidemic of serious crimes being committed by Muslim migrants.

Springare revealed that the crimes he is processing, which include rape, assault, violence against police, drug trafficking and murder, were almost exclusively committed by someone named “Mohammed” or a variation of that name. The suspects were also invariably from Iraq, Turkey, Afghanistan, Somalia, or Syria.

In April, a hijacked truck was deliberately driven into crowds in central Stockholm, killing five people and leaving 14 others seriously injured.

The culprit, Rakhmat Akilov, was a 39-year-old rejected asylum seeker who expressed sympathy for ISIS.

