Sweden Installs Microphones in Migrant Areas to Pick Up Women's Screams

Police in Sweden are installing microphones in migrant ghetto areas to pick up the sound of women screaming as the country’s rape crisis continues to escalate after the mass importation of Muslim “refugees”.

The Stockholm County Administrative Board will use both surveillance cameras and sound detectors to pick up “tell-tale” sounds such as explosions, gunfire, the clatter of broken glass and the shrieks of women being attacked.

“I know that police in New York have long been using microphones with success. From what I know, however, this is the first time a police authority has received permission to do this sort of thing in Sweden,” Joakim Söderström told the Svenska Dagbladet daily.

The first rollout of the technology will be in Järva, where a gay pride parade organized by right-wingers to highlight the intolerance of Muslims was cancelled last year after death threats towards conservative firebrand Milo Yiannopoulos.

The new program follows the rollout of surveillance cameras that were recently installed in the notorious migrant areas of Rinkeby, Tensta and Husby.

The microphones will partly act as a stand in for actual police officers given that Järva’s only police station is set to close despite crime figures continuing to rise in no-go migrant suburbs, where cops, firefighters and ambulance workers are routinely attacked.

The number of gang-related shootings has surged 43% over the last three years in Sweden, while rapes have increased by 14% since last year. A recent poll also found that half of young women in the country felt insecure walking the streets.

The figures back up veteran Swedish police officer Peter Springare’s assertion that crimes he processed, which include rape, assault, violence against police, drug trafficking and murder, were almost exclusively committed by someone named “Mohammed” or a variation of that name and the culprits were invariably from Iraq, Turkey, Afghanistan, Somalia, or Syria.

Sexual assaults on women at music festivals in Sweden have also risen by 1000%, with feminists and organizers responding by proposing that all men be banned from such events.

Low level urban terrorism and grenade attacks are also now commonplace in Sweden’s migrant areas, with a whopping 16 explosions in the last 28 days alone.

As we reported earlier this week, while the Swedish government and its subsidiaries seem to be extremely concerned with milk being used as a symbol to radicalize racists, actual ISIS recruitment propaganda is being broadcast on Swedish radio stations.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.