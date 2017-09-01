Sweden: Man sentenced for eating bacon in front of Muslims

A 53-year-old man from Stockholm has been convicted of offensive behaviour, as he among other things ate bacon in front of three women in hijab on a commuter train.

It was on a commuter train in Stockholm, that the man began to eat bacon in front of three veiled women, reports marsta.nu.

According to the prosecution, the man demonstrative began to chew the pork in front of the women, and then followed them when they changed seats.

The whole thing lasted a few minutes.

He apparently also has said that he ‘hates Muslims and negroes.’

The man was prosecuted partly for offensive behaviour, and partly for incitement to racial hatred. However, for the later crime, which involved a separate incident from 2016, he was acquitted due to lack of evidence.

But he was sentenced for the pork eating/ offensive behaviour, and the 53-year-old man will now have to pay SEK 5,000 in damages to each of the women, as well as SEK 9,000 in daily fines.

The man denies any crime and says he just wanted to eat his bacon. However, the prosecutor had witness information, as well as surveillance pictures from the train. According to the man’s version, he just followed the women to apologize if they felt offended.