Sweden: Migrants Slice Woman's Throat Open, Murder Husband, Then Laugh About It

Migrants in Sweden sliced open a woman’s throat, almost beheading her, then stabbed her husband to death before laughing at the heinous double murder they had just committed.

Police were called out to an incident in Hallonbergen in northern Stockholm, an area in which over 67% of the residents are foreign-born, with most coming from Lebanon, Syria and Eritrea.

When police arrived at the house they found a man sat on top of another man stabbing him to death, forcing one of the officers to shoot at the suspect. Inside the house, police discovered that a woman had already been brutally murdered.

The woman’s carotid artery was cut open on both sides of her neck, while other reports said that she had actually been decapitated.

The victims were parents to young children and had been targeted because they were eyewitnesses to another crime and were about to testify, according to reports.

“The reports state that there may be a link to an earlier murder in Stockholm, where one of the parents may have been a witness,” according to Nyheter Idag.

Four people were arrested for the double murder, including two young men aged 20 and 21 years old. The four suspects were of Middle Eastern or North African origin.

The men, who were high on marijuana, apparently showed no remorse whatsoever for the murders and were laughing throughout the ordeal.

This incident was just the latest of a series of murders in Stockholm. On Wednesday night, two men were shot in the head as they sat in a car in a migrant area of Stockholm.

Stockholm police chief Ulf Johansson is now asking the national police chief for “resources and reinforcements” while investigation director Patrick Ungsäter said he couldn’t rule out more murders in the near future.

The incident once again highlights how Donald Trump was right when he said Sweden was having massive problems as a result of opening its doors to mass immigration.

Last month, top cop Peter Springare blew the whistle on the epidemic of crimes being committed by Muslim migrants, prompting a national conversation in a country where any criticism of mass immigration is treated by many as a racist thought crime.

