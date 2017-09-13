Sweden: No arrest for murderer - as no interpreter has been found

Today, a 15-year-old asylum seeker suspected of a murder at Friskis & Svettis in Ängelholm this weekend should have been arrested. But there will be no detention because no interpreter can be found, reports Sydsvenskan.

– Two district court employees have spent the entire day seeking for an interpreter, but we have simply not managed to find an interpreter, said Martin Persson, counselor at Helsingborg’s District Court, to Sydsvenskan.

Martin Persson points out that he has never experienced anything similar before.

Tomorrow night, the deadline for holding the asylum-seeking boy expires, and he has to be released if he is not detained. If an interpreter is not found in time.

According to police and prosecutors, there is strong evidence against the suspect, including several witnesses.

It was at six o’clock on Saturday evening that the police were alerted about a stabbing with a knife at the gym Friskis & Svettis in Ängelholm, Skåne. On the scene, a 17-year-old boy with stabbing wounds was found. He later died.

– There are two asylum seekers who, for unknown reasons, started to fight. Some kind of weapon is used. One of them is so seriously injured that he dies, police chief Karim Ottosson previously said to HD.

Even the boy’s lawyer is shocked.

– I do not know what to say about it, I’ve never experienced this before. It is only to accept and hope that the district court will find an interpreter, says Olof Wettermark, to Sydsvenskan.

Only in Sweden.