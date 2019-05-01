Sweden: No Deportation for Migrant Who Sexually Assaulted 11 Women in Two Weeks

Swedish authorities have declined to deport a migrant who sexually assaulted 11 women in less than two weeks.

The man, named as Said Rendi, carried out the attacks between January 28th and February 11th in the city of Uppsala, and is said to have jumped the women from behind and then fled the area while wearing a surgical mask to hide his identity, Nyheter Idagreports.

Mr Rendi was eventually arrested because the car he used is owned by the municipal government, which he uses it to look after a young autistic boy who was with him at the time of his arrest. The car’s GPS coordinates are tracked by the local government and they linked him to all 11 attacks, according to prosecutors.

Nine of the incidents were considered sexual assault while two were considered more serious, with one involving Rendi attempting to push his finger into the anus of one of the victims.

