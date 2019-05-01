Sweden: No Deportation for Migrant Who Sexually Assaulted 11 Women in Two Weeks

Swedish authorities have declined to deport a migrant who sexually assaulted 11 women in less than two weeks.

The man, named as Said Rendi, carried out the attacks between January 28th and February 11th in the city of Uppsala, and is said to have jumped the women from behind and then fled the area while wearing a surgical mask to hide his identity, Nyheter Idagreports.

Mr Rendi was eventually arrested because the car he used is owned by the municipal government, which he uses it to look after a young autistic boy who was with him at the time of his arrest. The car’s GPS coordinates are tracked by the local government and they linked him to all 11 attacks, according to prosecutors.

Nine of the incidents were considered sexual assault while two were considered more serious, with one involving Rendi attempting to push his finger into the anus of one of the victims.

Read more


Tom Pappert discusses the candidacy of Creepy Uncle Joe and the recent news that Rod Rosenstein has finally resigned.


Related Articles

Military Action in Venezuela is Possible 'If That's What's Required' - Pompeo

Military Action in Venezuela is Possible ‘If That’s What’s Required’ – Pompeo

World News
Comments
Somali Cop Mohamed Noor Found Guilty Of 3rd-Degree Murder In Killing Of Justine Damond Ruszczyk

Somali Cop Mohamed Noor Found Guilty Of 3rd-Degree Murder In Killing Of Justine Damond Ruszczyk

World News
Comments

“Foreign Prisoner” Injures Nine Italian Officers in Jail Attack

Europewars Redirect
comments

Shock Video Shows Government Vehicle Mowing Down Venezuelan Protesters

World News
comments

The Lesson Of Argentina: You Can’t Stabilize A Bankrupt Economy

World News
comments

Comments